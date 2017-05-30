Comments

Comments

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 25 Read more: Newms360.com

The Tupelo children's health education center is bringing back Fun and Fit Fridays in June and July. Starting June 9, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., kids and their grown ups will be able to enjoy special activities, crafts and healthy snacks in addition to the regular HealthWorks! fun from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Comments 10 hr Bad Signs 4
News TVA customers expected to see savings in June s... 10 hr Meter Errors 31
State Records 10 hr Wrong Again 2
Daniel Berry 14 hr Ole Miss Student 1
Baseball News 14 hr Winners and Losers 2
The Djournal has failed. 14 hr Sports History 222
Tk moffett (Sep '16) 17 hr PontotocFather 2
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,441 • Total comments across all topics: 281,452,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC