The Tupelo children's health education center is bringing back Fun and Fit Fridays in June and July. Starting June 9, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., kids and their grown ups will be able to enjoy special activities, crafts and healthy snacks in addition to the regular HealthWorks! fun from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Fridays.

