On Thursday, sunny skies and refreshing breezes smiled on hundreds of people who came out to celebrate Mental Health Month in Tupelo. Life Core Health Group community mental health centers hosted the annual picnic which was open to the community.
#1 Friday May 26
Does Tupelo have mental health? I have not seen it yet.
#2 Sunday May 28
Trying to keep the crime out of the daily journal is a full time job of a few of their editors. Everyone taking George's money every payday has an agenda and same ole sex is no exception.
#3 21 hrs ago
Tupelo downtown on main is holding hands with the LGBTQ same old sex crowd. Beware of downtown main street. Everyone goes both ways and up and down.
#4 18 hrs ago
Tupelo has none family activities going on daily on downtown main street. Tupelo is not the place to raise a family and the population swing is easily noticed. The surrounding towns are growing and Tupelo is mostly thugs but never included in the census. Census measures household members. Thugs stays here tonight and across town tomorrow night.
#5 51 min ago
Tupelo is a poverty driven blighted town with major problems plaguing the little town but the city spends millions on alcohol parties downtown. Next week there with be a fund raiser beer fest downtown for the poor boys and girls. The costs of living in Tupelo is higher with every tax year and the property values in the neighborhoods goes down. When does Tupelo wake up and start working instead of partying downtown? Is city hall closed again this week? Have a cold one to go.
