Canadian door maker plans 50-job expansion in Tupelo
Renin Corp., based in Brampton, Ontario, said Wednesday that it would move equipment from a sister location in Canada to a longtime factory in Tupelo. Mississippi Development Authority spokeswoman Tammy Craft says no jobs are shifting from Canada.
#1 19 hrs ago
Ben Carson, Housing and Urban Development Secretary, said he believes "poverty to a large extent is also a state of mind"
