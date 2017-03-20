There are on the Newms360.com story from 22 hrs ago, titled Zaxby's to open Tupelo location in late June/early July. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The Tupelo Zaxby's will be built using the company's "90 Model" farmhouse design, similar to this artistic rendering. is opening in Tupelo this summer.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.