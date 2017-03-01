Work on MAEP rewrite goes on quietly by consultants
Presumably, work on the rewrite of the landmark Adequate Education Program is ongoing in the Mississippi Legislature, though it is difficult to find anyone in the Capitol who knows much about it. Both chairs of the Education committees, Sen. Gray Tollison, R-Oxford, and Rep. John Moore, R-Brandon, say they are not involved in the effort to rewrite the mechanism that provides state funds to local school districts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ALDI to build grocery store in Tupelo
|3 hr
|Small Store
|3
|City leaders conduct accountability review
|4 hr
|No Paper Facts
|12
|Houston aldermen address juvenile crime
|4 hr
|Silent Phartzs
|12
|Salvation Army set to begin construction of new...
|5 hr
|Two Holer
|7
|Houlka bids for school construction rejected
|11 hr
|IdeaPharrt
|4
|All but two races contested in Tupelo
|11 hr
|Economy
|1
|Politicians in Jackson
|12 hr
|Potholebilly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC