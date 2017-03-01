Work on MAEP rewrite goes on quietly by consultants

Presumably, work on the rewrite of the landmark Adequate Education Program is ongoing in the Mississippi Legislature, though it is difficult to find anyone in the Capitol who knows much about it. Both chairs of the Education committees, Sen. Gray Tollison, R-Oxford, and Rep. John Moore, R-Brandon, say they are not involved in the effort to rewrite the mechanism that provides state funds to local school districts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.