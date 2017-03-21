Woman charged in Marietta shooting

Woman charged in Marietta shooting

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

The Prentiss County Sheriff's Department responded to a reported shooting at a County Road 4001 Marietta home March 16. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the face. He was transported by ambulance to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ground broken for Vietnam wall replica 1 hr Rod Knox 3
News Sheriff: Woman tried to smuggle meth to inmate ... 2 hr Crime Report 2
who is the best tattoo artist to go to in tupelo (Mar '11) 2 hr Best in Tupelo 83
Major Anthony Hill (Jul '16) 2 hr Rod Knox 34
How to Get Mexico to Pay for Wall 2 hr Workers 9
News Our Opinion: Body camera policy big step for po... 7 hr Body cam 13
News Capitol View webcast: Education rally, Medicaid... 10 hr reality 1
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,719,502

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC