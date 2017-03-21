Woman charged in Marietta shooting
The Prentiss County Sheriff's Department responded to a reported shooting at a County Road 4001 Marietta home March 16. When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the face. He was transported by ambulance to the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.
