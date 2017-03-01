VIDEO: Tupelo firefighters eat lunch ...

VIDEO: Tupelo firefighters eat lunch at Tupelo Schools

Tupelo firefighters from Station 4 ate lunch with students at the Early Childhood Education Center, Tupelo's pre-K school, on Friday.

