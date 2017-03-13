Two dead in multiple-vehicle wreck

Two dead in multiple-vehicle wreck

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer Criss Turnipseed, a silver 2016 Nissan Sentra being followed by a silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata were traveling south in the northbound lanes of Highway 45 Alternate when the Sentra collided head on with a northbound 2003 gold Mercury Grand Marquis. After the initial collision, the trailing Sonata collided with the Sentra, sending the Hyundai off of the east side of the highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Djournal has failed. 51 min Look 80
News Our Opinion: Body camera policy big step for po... 56 min Sheeot 5
News Police chief unsure about transparency over pro... 58 min Sheeot 5
News Leslie Criss: Five-decade perception of winter,... 3 hr Our Opinion 1
News Racial reconciliation: Project brings people to... 8 hr catch them 4
War on Poverty 9 hr ARC 1
Ole Miss Sucks Sat Wasted Spring 2
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,989 • Total comments across all topics: 279,669,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC