Two dead in multiple-vehicle wreck

According to Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer Criss Turnipseed, a silver 2016 Nissan Sentra being followed by a silver 2016 Hyundai Sonata were traveling south in the northbound lanes of Highway 45 Alternate when the Sentra collided head on with a northbound 2003 gold Mercury Grand Marquis. After the initial collision, the trailing Sonata collided with the Sentra, sending the Hyundai off of the east side of the highway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.