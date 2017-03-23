Tupelo offers up Japanese culture at Cherry Blossom Festival
Now in its second year, the North Mississippi Cherry Blossom Festival, presented by the city of Tupelo and Toyota Mississippi, offers a unique look at Japanese heritage and culture on the local level. "This originated when Toyota came here and really invested a lot of money in North Mississippi and right here in our area," Tupelo Parks and Recreation director Alex Farned said.
