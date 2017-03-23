Tupelo offers up Japanese culture at ...

Tupelo offers up Japanese culture at Cherry Blossom Festival

Now in its second year, the North Mississippi Cherry Blossom Festival, presented by the city of Tupelo and Toyota Mississippi, offers a unique look at Japanese heritage and culture on the local level. "This originated when Toyota came here and really invested a lot of money in North Mississippi and right here in our area," Tupelo Parks and Recreation director Alex Farned said.

