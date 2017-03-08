Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of cocaine
A joint investigation by the Tupelo Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of a Tupelo man on drug and weapons charges. Rico Morris, 32, was arrested Friday morning at his residence in the 200 block of Rankin Boulevard.
