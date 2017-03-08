Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pou...

Tupelo man arrested with nearly 2 pounds of cocaine

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

A joint investigation by the Tupelo Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of a Tupelo man on drug and weapons charges. Rico Morris, 32, was arrested Friday morning at his residence in the 200 block of Rankin Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Locked up? Local leaders spar over prospects of... 1 hr Shootout 6
News Bus from Tupelo will travel to education rally 2 hr Well 4
News Coffee with cops: Local residents meet with Tup... 2 hr Pshhhhh 17
Medicaid 3 hr Rod Knox 5
Comcasted 5 hr Mayor Issue 6
Daily Paperboys 6 hr NCAA Voted 4
The Djournal has failed. 6 hr No Purpose 69
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Lee County was issued at March 13 at 2:40PM CDT

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,234 • Total comments across all topics: 279,522,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC