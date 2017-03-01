There are on the Newms360.com story from Wednesday, titled Tupelo area named a top micropolitan area again for 2016. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

The area was ranked fifth - down one notch from a year ago. It's the eighth time since 2005 Tupelo has finished in the top 10. The U.S. Census Bureau lists 575 micropolitans - an urban area with a population of at least 10,000 but less than 50,000 - in the country.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.