Tupelo area named a top micropolitan area again for 2016
There are 20 comments on the Newms360.com story from Wednesday, titled Tupelo area named a top micropolitan area again for 2016. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
The area was ranked fifth - down one notch from a year ago. It's the eighth time since 2005 Tupelo has finished in the top 10. The U.S. Census Bureau lists 575 micropolitans - an urban area with a population of at least 10,000 but less than 50,000 - in the country.
#1 Thursday
Two Pee Low is down for sure. It now considers itself an All City after all the Americans moved to Saltillo.
#2 Thursday
How about the poverty award?
#4 Thursday
Our schools teach to the test and our city hall grovels for awards. The students and tax payers be damned.
#5 Thursday
Today a Tupelo student in a store could not figure out change of a dollar and had to take out her calculator. The problem is the tests and using them to evaluate students. Life is not tests it is making change and not studying how to do it on a one hour test.
The shame is how the government run schools. The lack of good teachers and the poor requirements due to tests rather than ability. They make low pay because they have low abilities to get children to adulthood. They have become job trainers rather than educators.
#6 Thursday
A society of highly trained intellectuals and biophysicists would soon die off from starvation and exposure to the elements. Masons, carpenters, furniture builders and truck drivers must out number the Einsteins and Sheldon Coopers by a ratio of a million to one..... Dontchaknow.
#7 Thursday
Every person can do anything they need to do to survive. You know how to dress yourself with help drive, make a meal, part your wall, you can plant food or change oil in the car. It does not take job training to survive or do any vocation, it only takes practice in watching how it is done. This is what the computer is for. You might not be the base basketball player but you can do the game. You must understand no one can be an expert in a future that makes jobs go obsolete in 5 years.
#8 Thursday
If you build your own house, make your own furniture, grow and cook your own food when will you have time to be intellectual? Society cannot afford to educate US all to be "Ivory Tower Intellectuals." We must educate people to support themselves and if they find enough success and wish to become intellectuals they may do so in their spare time instead of going to see NASCAR races and watching stupid television programs.
Are local schools teaching kids how to manage a bank account? Are local high school graduates able to find the Mississippi River on a map of the world? Are local high school graduates taught that slavery was the reason for 750,000 Americans dying in the Civil War?
Today's Tupelo High School graduates know every slang acronym and can read and answer an iphone text in the time it takes to run a red light and T-bone a car full of drunks but they can't fill out a work application even though they graduated as 'HONOR STUDENTS'.
#9 Thursday
Whoever rated Tupelo top 10 has no way ever been, and definitely never lived there. This is a fine example of going by fudged statistics. Tupelo is by far the worst over rated little town I ever lived in, and yes I've been outside Mississippi, even out of the Country. Who's number 1 Memphis , lol.
#10 Thursday
After reading the article one thing jumps out. The CDF and that Explains the ranking.
#11 Thursday
If you build your own house, make your own furniture, grow and cook your own food when will you have time to be intellectual?
Yes I have done those things. Built 2 houses in fact. I am reading Atlas Shrugged today as well as wiring a computer. I fixed my lunch with bread I made. I did my walk and cleaned the trash in the street. I am taking a on line class on reality while typing to you. Life is about doing not taking bus rides to school. People would have lots of time if they stopped trying to be transported to things that make them a consumer.
#12 Thursday
Let me know how that class on 'reality' turns out for you. I found the chapter on adverse repossession to bee quiet inturesteeng.
#13 Thursday
https://www.edx.org/course/question-reality-s...
#14 Thursday
Never click a link. Especially one to a cyber security development site.
#15 Thursday
MOOCs are to education as the Daily Urinal is to news papers.
#16 Thursday
Do you not want to learn what the other side is doing?
#17 Thursday
I'm not certain what this side is doing yet. Are you?
#19 Yesterday
They are teaching communism.
#21 Yesterday
CDF applies for the award every year and has a full time person that does nothing but fill out applications for awards. The costs of the awards are never published but this is a nice award for the executives entertaining the politicians who fund the CDF annually. CDF'ed again and again.
#22 20 hrs ago
Tupelo spends more on community development than any town four times its size anywhere in athens US. Do you think Tupelo gets a decent return on the highly paid executives sitting in the luxury offices downtown Tupelo? How has your quality of life been improved with such great organizations taking care of all your needs in Tupelo? CDF and Creste have millions in the bank to improve your life. LOL
“Meanwhile...On the internet...”
Since: Jan 15
282
#23 17 hrs ago
Looks like shelton bought the town and himself another award for his re-election campaign.
