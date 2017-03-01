St. Jude breaks ground on Dream Home
Buy at photos.djournal.com Supporters dig in to mark the start of the second St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Tupelo on Wednesday. From left, WTVA manager Jerry Jones, Scott Spencer of Miss 98 radio, Mark Simpson of Legacy Construction, Home Builders and Remodelers Association of North Mississippi president Kenneth Estes, Wilemon Foundation director Shonda Wilemon Sharpe and Trey Wilemon of Specialty Sales and Supply.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo area named a top micropolitan area again...
|1 hr
|Sales
|2
|Daily Journal
|2 hr
|Journal Failed
|3
|The Djournal has failed.
|3 hr
|Journal Failed
|40
|Area high schools look to prepare students for ...
|3 hr
|ACT Drops
|6
|Ole Miss Sucks
|10 hr
|Kennedy
|14
|Our Opinion: Entertainment district could benef...
|14 hr
|Our Opinion
|4
|Local minister, activist seeks council seat
|15 hr
|Microphone Man
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC