St. Jude breaks ground on Dream Home

Buy at photos.djournal.com Supporters dig in to mark the start of the second St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Tupelo on Wednesday. From left, WTVA manager Jerry Jones, Scott Spencer of Miss 98 radio, Mark Simpson of Legacy Construction, Home Builders and Remodelers Association of North Mississippi president Kenneth Estes, Wilemon Foundation director Shonda Wilemon Sharpe and Trey Wilemon of Specialty Sales and Supply.

