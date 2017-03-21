Sheriff: Woman tried to smuggle meth to inmate in Bible
There are 2 comments on the Newsday story from Yesterday, titled Sheriff: Woman tried to smuggle meth to inmate in Bible. In it, Newsday reports that:
If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newsday.
|
#1 Yesterday
Tupelo takes the cake. These are never what they seem in the all American jail. Using the good book for drug peddling is true spirit and pride of Tupelo.
|
United States
|
#2 17 hrs ago
The daily Tupelo paperboys are redundant and superfluous.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our Opinion: Vietnam Memorial benefits veterans...
|8 min
|Forget
|1
|Ground broken for Vietnam wall replica
|2 hr
|Rod Knox
|5
|How to Get Mexico to Pay for Wall
|2 hr
|Rod Knox
|10
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|2 hr
|Scammers m
|1
|Jail bills for Lee, Itawamba yet to move in Senate
|4 hr
|Representative Ag...
|1
|Work being done on West Jackson project
|5 hr
|Cost Unknown
|1
|The Djournal has failed.
|5 hr
|Mayor Vacation
|84
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC