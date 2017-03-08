Shell building proposed next to Panda...

Shell building proposed next to Panda Express

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Mississippi Business Journal

TUPELO - " A nearly 5,200-square-foot shell building designated for retail could be built next to Panda Express in Tupelo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mississippi Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NOleput festival returns to Fairpark in April 3 hr Health insurance ... 1
News All but two races contested in Tupelo 5 hr No Good Job 5
News ALDI to build grocery store in Tupelo 5 hr joe 6
News Our Opinion: Great news rings true throughout r... 7 hr Plenty o Good News 2
News Gala to honor statewide corporate diversity 8 hr Obamacare 7
News Our Opinion: Open dialogue key to continuing to... 8 hr Paper Untrusted 6
News Republican mayoral candidate qualifies in Tupel... 8 hr Unqualified 4
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Ebola
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,534 • Total comments across all topics: 279,411,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC