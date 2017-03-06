Shell building proposed next to Panda Express in Tupelo
The building would be built just south of the restaurant on the current property, which has only one entrance/exit. Plans show that would not change.
#1 Monday Mar 6
The last thing we need is more retail by the mall. Retail is replaced with the internet. Since the city refuses to make store in walking distance of homes.
#2 Monday Mar 6
Now that is about as newsworthy as square books in Oxford
#3 Monday Mar 6
#4 Monday Mar 6
Panda Express will not survive so there will two shell buildings side by side in Tupelo. Our opinion is that a microbrewer is considering a beer store near the mall if to go cups are lawful like downtown on main street. Beer to go in cups could be a winner in a shell building near the mall. The mall is the destination leisure place in Tupelo.
#5 Tuesday Mar 7
Could we be seeing the result of zero interest on CDs here? Quite a few people in the region have some relatively significant nest eggs that evaporate by way of inflation sitting in banks due to the Fed's meddling in the economy. And those with the nest eggs find themselves being talked into buying into "real bricks and mortar" investments based on grand reports of present and future business in the Barnes Crossing area. I guess if I had a $million buying into a strip mall on North Gloster would appear more secure than buying Wal-Mart stock, certainly better than paying the bank to sit on it. So regardless how many people are not eating at Panda's or buying Dog Chow at Pets-R-Us those with a sack full of cash looking for a place to park it will continue to pay top dollar for a fraction of an acre to build a store site for ?????. Me, I'd buy stock in plywood if I had some spare $millions. A lot of vacant store fronts might soon be getting boarded up all across the country, not just Tupelo.
#6 Tuesday Mar 7
Index funds have always grown even through a depression.
#7 Tuesday Mar 7
I don't want my funds indexed. I want clear title to the ground and all above it and below it when I invest.
#8 Tuesday Mar 7
Funny? or your missed the point? All ownership is temporary as your life. MS taxes ownership.
