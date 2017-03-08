Screen Scene: Violent 'Logan' deals w...

Screen Scene: Violent 'Logan' deals with regret, hope

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

After the dreck that was 2016's "X-Men: Apocalypse," the studio heads needed to produce something with some soul to it. They succeeded with "Logan," a violent movie about mutants with special powers, as well as an intimate film about friendship, family, regret and hope.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Body cams 26 min Rod Knox 11
Ole Miss Sucks 34 min NCAA 23
News NOleput festival returns to Fairpark in April 59 min Alcohol Sales 3
The Djournal has failed. 1 hr Little Paper 66
News Shell building proposed next to Panda Express 3 hr Poor Food 3
News Arrest made in Tuesday Tupelo shooting 4 hr Tupelo Thug Family 1
News Gala to honor statewide corporate diversity 4 hr Say What 10
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,196 • Total comments across all topics: 279,432,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC