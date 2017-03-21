Saltillo man fearless in kitchen
What do you do when your college roommate doesn't cook and his girlfriend doesn't cook and your own girlfriend doesn't cook? "I guess I got chosen by default," said David Carlisle Jr., who learned his way around the kitchen when he was at Ole Miss. "I started cooking for our little community at 'Ewok Village' - the round houses in Oxford that were called Hathorn Ridge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to Get Mexico to Pay for Wall
|16 min
|No Help
|13
|Work being done on West Jackson project
|3 hr
|You Kidding Me
|2
|Our Opinion: Vietnam Memorial benefits veterans...
|3 hr
|Highly Misleading
|2
|Jail bills for Lee, Itawamba yet to move in Senate
|3 hr
|No jail
|2
|Ground broken for Vietnam wall replica
|6 hr
|Rod Knox
|5
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|6 hr
|Scammers m
|1
|The Djournal has failed.
|9 hr
|Mayor Vacation
|84
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC