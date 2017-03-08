Rockabilly Way avoids heartbreak hotel
But Friday morning Senate Transportation Committee Chair Willie Simmons, D-Cleveland, moved to table a motion to reconsider the vote where the bill passed the Senate earlier this month. If Simmons had not tabled the motion, the bill would have died Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dennis Seid: Garbage industry crossing Rubicon
|1 hr
|Rod Knox
|4
|Bus from Tupelo will travel to education rally
|5 hr
|hub
|2
|Locked up? Local leaders spar over prospects of...
|5 hr
|knuckleheads
|4
|Coffee with cops: Local residents meet with Tup...
|5 hr
|Reason not Empathy
|14
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|8 hr
|Reason not empathy
|1
|Medicaid
|15 hr
|Jobs
|2
|Tax Payer Funded
|Sat
|Free Ride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC