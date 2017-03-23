Resident captures burglary suspect
A Shannon man is behind bars after being captured by the owner of the home he was trying to burglarize. Tupelo police were dispatched on a burglary call to a home on Deer Run Road around 1:45 a.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tupelo offers up Japanese culture at Cherry Blo...
|2 hr
|King and Toyota
|3
|Ole Miss Sucks
|2 hr
|Penalty Phase
|8
|The Djournal has failed.
|2 hr
|Hey Paperboys
|89
|Council sets vote on police advisory board
|2 hr
|Nettie Decision
|4
|One-time Elvis home torn down, relocation planned
|2 hr
|Exploiting Elvis
|3
|Demolition of former Ramada Inn imminent
|18 hr
|lts_Me
|2
|Ground broken for Vietnam wall replica
|18 hr
|Dedication
|10
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC