Republican mayoral candidate qualifies in Tupelo elections

Steven J. Parker, 48, is a 27-year long resident of the city who works in the maintenance department at North Mississippi Medical Center. He submitted paperwork to qualify as a GOP candidate Thursday, the day before the qualifying period ends for municipal elections.

