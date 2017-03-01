Republican mayoral candidate qualifies in Tupelo elections
Steven J. Parker, 48, is a 27-year long resident of the city who works in the maintenance department at North Mississippi Medical Center. He submitted paperwork to qualify as a GOP candidate Thursday, the day before the qualifying period ends for municipal elections.
