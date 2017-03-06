Republican candidate Parker drops out...

Republican candidate Parker drops out of Tupelo mayoral race

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Newms360.com

Less than a week after entering the race, Tupelo's lone Republican candidate for mayor has withdrawn from the race. Steven J. Parker notified the City Clerk's office of his intent to withdraw on Tuesday, according to a city official.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our Opinion: Open dialogue key to continuing to... 1 hr Fake News 1
News City leaders conduct accountability review 4 hr Go Vote 19
The Djournal has failed. 5 hr Documented Risk 63
LGBT Town hall Meeting 7 hr Spowell 1
News Tupelo shooting suspect detained 12 hr Awesome 3
News Houlka bids for school construction rejected 17 hr ThePhartse 6
News Shell building proposed next to Panda Express i... 23 hr Retail news 8
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC