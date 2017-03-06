Republican candidate Parker drops out of Tupelo mayoral race
Less than a week after entering the race, Tupelo's lone Republican candidate for mayor has withdrawn from the race. Steven J. Parker notified the City Clerk's office of his intent to withdraw on Tuesday, according to a city official.
