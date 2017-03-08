Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
Efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare could offer some potential benefits, but they also come with plenty of concerns and loads of unanswered questions. Wally Davis, North Mississippi Health Services vice president for managed care, spoke at Friday morning's Wake Up! Tupelo event sponsored by the Community Development Foundation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coffee with cops: Local residents meet with Tup...
|2 hr
|Greedy
|2
|Daily Paperboys
|8 hr
|Ole Miss Sucks
|2
|Medicaid
|9 hr
|Bankrupt
|1
|The Djournal has failed.
|9 hr
|No Owner
|68
|Ole Miss Sucks
|10 hr
|Sad Black Bears
|26
|Crime Reports: March 10, 2017
|10 hr
|Banking On It
|5
|Comcasted
|20 hr
|True
|5
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC