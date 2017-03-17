Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s s...

Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring concert April 9

There are 6 comments on the The Flat Hat story from Friday Mar 17, titled Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring concert April 9. In it, The Flat Hat reports that:

Rae Sremmurd, an American hip-hop duo, will headline the College of William and Mary's spring concert April 9. COURTESY PHOTO / ALMA MATER PRODUCTIONS Rae Sremmurd, an American hip-hop duo, will headline the College of William and Mary's spring concert, co-sponsored by Student Assembly and Alma Mater Productions April 9. Tickets for the concert, which begins at 8 p.m. in Kaplan Arena, go on sale Monday, March 20 for students and Wednesday, March 22 for the general public. Advance tickets are $15 for students and guests, $25 for student floor tickets and $30 for the general public until the day of the show.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Flat Hat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
catch them

Tupelo, MS

#1 Saturday
These two look like the escaped criminals.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rod Knox

Tupelo, MS

#2 Saturday
catch them wrote:
These two look like the escaped criminals.
The fella on the left appears to be working on an orange comb over in tribute to the President.... Dontchathink.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Past President

United States

#3 Saturday
Another unplanned and unwanted pair created and fed by Obamacare. Yep both are Hussiensans. Which dictionary of proper names are these found. Definitely two of Tupelo 's finest dropouts.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Crime Report

Houma, LA

#4 Saturday
Are these mugshots from the Lee county jail ?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rap Hop

Houma, LA

#5 Saturday
No Hip in these boyz.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Tupelo Mississippi

United States

#6 8 hrs ago
This photo is a good example for the world to see the pride and spirit of Tupelo. There is plenty more where this come from but are still on the streets in Tupelo. When did these two drop out?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Day New Way 7 min With Billions To ... 6
Hey Tupelo 19 min Airspace 1
News Building a legacy: Maddox shares decades of con... 52 min Anon 3
War on Poverty 8 hr Poverty Pleasures 3
Ole Miss Sucks 9 hr NCAA Convicted 3
How to Get Mexico to Pay for Wall 9 hr Fajita Tax 2
News Our Opinion: Body camera policy big step for po... 9 hr Taxpayer Provided 6
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,497 • Total comments across all topics: 279,690,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC