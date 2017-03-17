There are on the The Flat Hat story from Friday Mar 17, titled Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring concert April 9. In it, The Flat Hat reports that:

Rae Sremmurd, an American hip-hop duo, will headline the College of William and Mary's spring concert April 9. COURTESY PHOTO / ALMA MATER PRODUCTIONS Rae Sremmurd, an American hip-hop duo, will headline the College of William and Mary's spring concert, co-sponsored by Student Assembly and Alma Mater Productions April 9. Tickets for the concert, which begins at 8 p.m. in Kaplan Arena, go on sale Monday, March 20 for students and Wednesday, March 22 for the general public. Advance tickets are $15 for students and guests, $25 for student floor tickets and $30 for the general public until the day of the show.

