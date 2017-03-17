Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring concert April 9
There are 6 comments on the The Flat Hat story from Friday Mar 17, titled Rae Sremmurd to headline Collegea s spring concert April 9.
Rae Sremmurd, an American hip-hop duo, will headline the College of William and Mary's spring concert April 9. COURTESY PHOTO / ALMA MATER PRODUCTIONS Rae Sremmurd, an American hip-hop duo, will headline the College of William and Mary's spring concert, co-sponsored by Student Assembly and Alma Mater Productions April 9. Tickets for the concert, which begins at 8 p.m. in Kaplan Arena, go on sale Monday, March 20 for students and Wednesday, March 22 for the general public. Advance tickets are $15 for students and guests, $25 for student floor tickets and $30 for the general public until the day of the show.
Join the discussion below
|
#1 Saturday
These two look like the escaped criminals.
|
#2 Saturday
The fella on the left appears to be working on an orange comb over in tribute to the President.... Dontchathink.
|
United States
|
#3 Saturday
Another unplanned and unwanted pair created and fed by Obamacare. Yep both are Hussiensans. Which dictionary of proper names are these found. Definitely two of Tupelo 's finest dropouts.
|
#4 Saturday
Are these mugshots from the Lee county jail ?
|
#5 Saturday
No Hip in these boyz.
|
United States
|
#6 8 hrs ago
This photo is a good example for the world to see the pride and spirit of Tupelo. There is plenty more where this come from but are still on the streets in Tupelo. When did these two drop out?
|
|
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
