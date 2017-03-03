Priscilla Presley on Elvisa Memphis
In this May 7, 2016 file photo, Priscilla Presley attends "To the Rescue: Saving Animal Lives" Gala and Fundraiser held at Paramount Pictures Studio in Los Angeles. A $45 million entertainment complex featuring exhibits and restaurants focused on the life and career of Elvis Presley is scheduled to open at Graceland in Memphis.
