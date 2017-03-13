Policy puzzles: Body cams bring overs...

Policy puzzles: Body cams bring oversight questions for Tupelo police

Law enforcement agencies increasingly count body cameras among their toolkits, but the devices pose a plethora of problems over how best to ensure oversight, protect privacy and prevent unfettered public surveillance. These sometimes thorny issues emerged as Tupelo initiated efforts over a year ago to obtain body cameras for its police department.

