Police chief unsure about transparenc...

Police chief unsure about transparency over property seizures

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

House Bill 812, signed by Bryant on Monday, requires the creation of a public database which will list and track assets taken by law enforcement through civil action. "I don't necessarily agree with it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Roger Wicker 52 min Itscoming 3
News Tupelo police Tase erratic suspect 1 hr Sand 4
Wicker / Trump 1 hr Lol 13
anyone up for fun??? 18 hr DreamOn 2
News Our Opinion: City, county must work together on... 18 hr Slaves 13
News Policy puzzles: Body cams bring oversight quest... 18 hr Anonymous 2
McMahan 19 hr Budget Cuts 3
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,387 • Total comments across all topics: 279,636,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC