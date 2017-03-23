There are on the Newms360.com story from Wednesday Mar 22, titled Our Opinion: Vietnam Memorial benefits veterans, local economy. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Monday was a significant day for those who have devoted years into efforts to place a Vietnam War memorial in Tupelo. The City of Tupelo hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for a monument that will be placed in Veterans Park, as reported by the Daily Journal's William Moore.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.