There are 3 comments on the Newms360.com story from Wednesday Mar 22, titled Our Opinion: Vietnam Memorial benefits veterans, local economy.

Monday was a significant day for those who have devoted years into efforts to place a Vietnam War memorial in Tupelo. The City of Tupelo hosted an official groundbreaking ceremony for a monument that will be placed in Veterans Park, as reported by the Daily Journal's William Moore.

#1 Wednesday Mar 22
it has nothing to do with the economy. People are not going to drive up sales tax to look at a copy of a war relic promoted by a government propaganda program that got many baby boomers killed for nothing. It is something to hide in the past not a entertaining point of interest enough to have a few old people remember the stupidity of their youth.
#2 Wednesday Mar 22
The is just another maintenance item that will eat up more tax funds. The paper boys will state that that hoards and thousands have flocked to the wall. LOL this is not but hogwash and just another reason for the mayor's oublice relationships staff to go both ways.
#3 Thursday
Everything published in the daily urinal is staged. The propaganda and biased opinions in George's paper would be cause for termination if he were still running the show. If it is printed, it is old and wet garbage.
