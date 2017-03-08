There are on the Newms360.com story from Wednesday Mar 8, titled Our Opinion: Open dialogue key to continuing to build trust. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

Continued efforts to better connect Tupeloans with the officers that protect and serve this community took another step forward this week. Tupelo Police Department and city of Tupelo officials hosted a public forum Monday evening titled "All-America Conversation," described as a continuation of promises made to keep city business open and transparent to all residents.

