Our Opinion: Open dialogue key to continuing to build trust
Continued efforts to better connect Tupeloans with the officers that protect and serve this community took another step forward this week. Tupelo Police Department and city of Tupelo officials hosted a public forum Monday evening titled "All-America Conversation," described as a continuation of promises made to keep city business open and transparent to all residents.
#1 Wednesday Mar 8
Then why does CDF keep its meetings out of the public eye? Why id the city destroy the consultant that found poor diversity? Why is the city hiding the truth about it incompetent decisions?
#2 Wednesday Mar 8
How could people trust Tupelo when the only newspaper is hiding the truth?
#3 Wednesday Mar 8
Promises, promises, promises. Now that the hospital employee dropped out of the mayor's race due to the republican party supporting Shelton, why have an election and waste thousands of tax funds? Oops, Nettie will be next to withdraw for unseen misrepresentation of ward 4 for too many years. The only candidate that has to work to be re-elected will Nettie. Work is not in her vocabulary.
#4 Wednesday Mar 8
Building trust takes actions and replacing bad apples, it's what you do behind closed doors that matters, not grandstanding before election. If the Mayor wants to build trust he needs to replace the Chief who has a history of lying to the public.
#5 Wednesday Mar 8
The research is based on U.S. government data showing there were about 700,000 deaths in 2012 from heart disease, strokes and diabetes and on an analysis of national health surveys that asked participants about their eating habits. Most didn't eat the recommended amounts of the foods studied.
Wonder why health insurance is unaffordable? How about charging due to risk not one size fits all.
#6 Wednesday Mar 8
No one trust the daily liberal paperboys with their biased agents and sucking up to Create and Ole Miss.
#7 Thursday
Talk is cheap and now the paperboys have all the answers. Why not just publish facts? No one needs paperboy biased crap. Does the paper have any one following up on shooting in Tupelo? Why would the paper hide the name of an attempted murderer in Tupelo who back on the streets? Why would anyone shoot some lover in the groin? Same old sex marriages in Tupelo?
#8 Thursday
There is nothing all american about Tupelo. This is another good example of poor city government management. Tupelo has paid the price for rookie city government. The questions were rehearsed prior to meeting. The mayor and chief are embarrassing. You can not take the red neck out of the boy and now the faces are red. How many different attorneys are paid by the city of Tupelo every month? Are all the legal fees buried th hide the truth about the Shelton era? Where will Tupelo build its new jail? Our opinion is north of the police station on Front street. The razor wire will be nice to see jogging down front for gumtree.
#9 Thursday
It is very apparent that Tupelo and Lee county are at odds concerning the housing of Tupelo's thugs. The mayor, chief, the chief's representative in the house in Jackson seem to be ganging up on the sheriff and supervisors. The end result will be more debt for the taxpayers who will pay for more thugs in two new jails. Tupelo has no intention of helping Lee county. Do you think that there are more crimes in Tupelo with all the thugs or is it Lee county having the greatest need for a new jail? Tupelo and Lee county will have new jails sooner than later and the folks in the city will be taxes for both. Why is Tupelo encouraging more thugs who refuse to work? The west Jackson development is another big mistake to house more thugs.
#10 Thursday
Tupelo taxpayers fund the thugs.
#11 Thursday
That is the Tupelo spirit
#12 19 hrs ago
The general public is so trustworthy of the city government, most voters will stay home for the city election. Do you think that the city is using wiretapping to trap some thugs in the act of refusing to work? How do you get a generation of dropouts to go to work and make a living and feed their own offspring? The Tupelo daily paper is nothing but talk with not a true word spoken. Keep the thugs guessing which are the body cams record? The cat is out of the bag about Tupelo. Safety checks and body cams will get rid of every thug in Tupelo? LOL Tupelo has nowhere to jail anyone but nice nice luxury offices for all the downtowners on the taxpayer payroll.
