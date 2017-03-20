Our Opinion: No shortage of good news last week

From significant grant funding to help promote Chickasaw culture in our region to a Saltillo resident spreading awareness on juvenile diabetes, there was plenty of good news to share last week throughout Northeast Mississippi. Before we prepare for the week ahead, let's take a look back at some of the highlights from last week: a The Chickasaw Inkana Foundation has been awarded an $8,000 grant to support four different events across Northeast Mississippi this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.