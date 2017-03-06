Our Opinion: Great news rings true th...

Our Opinion: Great news rings true throughout region

There are 1 comment on the Newms360.com story from Monday, titled Our Opinion: Great news rings true throughout region. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

From a program that brings local firefighters to eat lunch with elementary students to a creative initiative to help residents in need, there was plenty of good news to share last week throughout Northeast Mississippi. Before we prepare for the week ahead, let's take a look back at some of the highlights from last week: a Several Tupelo firefighters are spending each Friday dining with important members of the community - elementary students.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Great News

Tupelo, MS

#1 Monday
LOL. How would you try to find something to write about in Tupelo every week called news. Have you noticed that the paperboys publish the SOS day after day after week after week and year in and year out. Bored to death but drawing a direct deposit.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News City leaders conduct accountability review 1 hr Go Vote 19
The Djournal has failed. 1 hr Documented Risk 63
LGBT Town hall Meeting 4 hr Spowell 1
News Tupelo shooting suspect detained 9 hr Awesome 3
News Houlka bids for school construction rejected 14 hr ThePhartse 6
News Shell building proposed next to Panda Express i... 20 hr Retail news 8
News Houston aldermen address juvenile crime 22 hr BorrowedPhartz 15
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,590 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC