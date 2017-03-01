Our Opinion: Entertainment district could benefit Tupelo
Tupelo was given special permission by state lawmakers last year, and the All-America City is taking its time in determining how best to use it. During its 2016 session, the Mississippi Legislature gave about a dozen cities, including Tupelo, the ability to create outdoor leisure and recreation districts.
#1 Wednesday
The daily Tupelo is rerunning their opinion poll on to go cups for down Tupelo. The initial poll a few months ago reflected the fact that the majority of Tupelo voters do not want to go alcohol to be sold by the city downtown nor anywhere in town. Alcohol has proven to useless in keeping downtown from dying. Downtown Tupelo is dead as Elvis and the daily journal is too. Nothing will bring downtown Tupelo back to life. Why do the taxpayers fund the staff of the downtown main street association and ignore all the other retail areas of Tupelo? If the paperboys support alcohol sales in large to go cups just for downtown, nothing will come of it. The daily paper is a joke and is never right about anything.
|
#2 Wednesday
Entertainment is never the best of humans. It creates crime and drugs. Better to have a Graduate school and high tech business than entertainment.
|
#3 Wednesday
Downtown Tupelo will never be an entertainment and leisure area. Stop spending millions on downtown Tupelo and let the private sector pay for their own property and open their business when the shoppers are willing to spend their money. Why tax the working families with a downtown main street association that does nothing? Downtown is closed when the shoppers are shopping. Why keep beating a dead horse for nearly 30 years downtown Tupelo?
|
#4 Wednesday
Who is our opinion? The daily Tupelo paper is worthless. The best bet is always do right opposite of the biased paperboys and their same old sex marriages.
|
#6 Thursday
What do outdoor drunks do when they leave downtown Tupelo? Is there a law for walking while drunk or riding a bicycle under the to go cup? Is there a restriction on the size of the cup that downtown main street fills with free alcohol? Have you ever shopped downtown with sipping cold beer and having a gift wrapped? The mayor will do what he promised when running 4 years ago and do something about the downtown main street association and the waste of tax funds downtown.
|
#7 Thursday
Downtown Tupelo is dead and all the alcohol in the world will not bring back the shoppers. The millions wasted on downtown could have built adequate 8 lane highways near the mall where the shoppers spend their hard earned pay checks. Downtown and crosstown have thugs walking in the streets and are threats to any shoppers. Are you very cautious downtown due to the drunks or when at the gas pumps at Kroger where all the beggars are holding out their non working hands.
|
#8 13 hrs ago
What has not been tried in the past 30 years to keep downtown Tupelo from being closed more than it is open? How about opening the stores when the shoppers are off work? Who shops downtown when on the clock? The wealthy family members who do not work will no longer keep downtown stores open. Memphis shopping is now one hour away and the restaurants are great. Tax funds have no provided shoppers and alcohol sales are always a downer. The stop owners refuse to work the retail hours late night and weekends and want to eat their cake too. Alcohol has always been served in to go cups downtown Tupelo. If the truth was known, the downtown main street association probably provides the alcohol as a part of their monthly merchant freebies. Who is scratching your back?
|
#9 4 hrs ago
Thats all tupelo needs.... More drunks hobbling and staggering around the streets.
|
|
