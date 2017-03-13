Our Opinion: City, county must work together on new jail
The two entities signed an agreement in 1995 that the city would pay the county to house city prisoners at the Lee County-Tupelo Adult Jail, as reported by Daily Journal local government reporter Caleb Bedillion. But the current facility is about 20 years old, often overcrowded and in significant need of repairs.
#1 Tuesday Mar 14
The paperboys have an opinion? How much double crossing and cheating and lack of support does the city and county need to display? This issue has been going on for years and the daily journal now has an opinion. The daily journal is useless and a complete waste of good paper money and ink. George would fire everyone at Create and keep sweeping out down on Green street. There will be a reckoning day for the misuse of his money.
#2 Tuesday Mar 14
The city has already demonstrated its plan to stop Lee County from doing anything the city does not agree with. The mayor and his buddy the chief and his son the representative have already demonstrated the Tupelo Spirit and Pride with vote in Jackson on the county requests. Why should the county such up to the mayor and his politics? The Shelton apples do not fall far from the tree with the chips are down. Bingo....newspaper boys.
#3 Tuesday Mar 14
Our opinion.
The residence of Northeast Mississippi need to work together to rid itself of the jaded, one sided views coming out of the daily journal.
United States
#4 Tuesday Mar 14
The daily journal has known about the major problems at the jail and the overcrowded due to the higher number of thugs in Tupelo for years. A jail can not be built large enough to house the thugs moving into Tupelo as drug users and drug salesmen. The very idea that the jail can not be any more than a mile from the court is worthless in today's society. The safest thing to do is build the new jail in Fairpark downtown where there is less risk of the citizens being at risk from a jail break. The city council and mayor are kneejerkers and now are afraid the county will hand the city 150 or more thugs without a jail to house and feed them under federal standards. The sheriff has been ignored for years and now he has the floor and the daily journal has to publish what all the watched media reports about the decling Tupelo. Representative Aguirre is a fool to refuse to support Lee county in Jackson. Is this strike two or three?
#5 Tuesday Mar 14
We built a Police station without a jail? The best solution is to reduce the laws so we do not make so many arrests. Make pot legal and you do not need a new jail.
#6 Tuesday Mar 14
The city of Tupelo and its propaganda daily paper has intentionally allocated bond indebtness and other spending priorities knowing very well that the jail issue was being ignored and crammed down the supervisors and sheriff' throats. The evil doings of Tupelo's government and its daily paper will haunt the city for years to come. When you cheat and abuse you neighbors you wii pay the price for such greed. Tupelo's spending on more and more thugs has just begun. The costs of living increases on the working families is another reason for the continued white flight. The question is when will Tupelo wake up and the mayor and council go to work? The jail issue and the family politics will cost someone the re_election. The voters know what has happened to Tupelo.
#7 Wednesday Mar 15
How about the city and country remove some laws?
#8 Wednesday Mar 15
Employees of the city and county aren't held to laws, only those outside the Government are to follow the laws made my those inside the Government. We have so many laws you're probably breaking one sitting still in a quiet, dark room, enjoy your quiet time while the government employees dance naked high on power and greed.
#9 Wednesday Mar 15
Representative Aguirre is way over his head being an expert on Lee county prisoners and those criminals from Tupelo that Lee county feeds and houses. Aguirre has no experience period but the daily goof balls at the daily paper call their representative who voted against his own county and the very people who he begged to vote for him as his dad the chief placed signs all over Tupelo. Aguirre has chewed off more of the Sheriff and the board of supervisors than he can chew. Aguirre is an one term representative that knows nothing about jails nor prisoners unless his butty the mayor or his dad the chief tells him how to think. Oust Aguirre in the next election, he is not qualified nor employed.
#10 Friday Mar 17
Who you kidding? Politicians in Tupelo do not work together. Ask the Sheriff about the past mayor's tricks? Tupelo has no interest in Lee county other than annexation. The chief is paid to administer the needs of law enforcement including a jail for the thugs. Tupelo has all the sales taxes to spend and the increase in advalorem and Lee county is left with all the Tupelo thugs and thieves. The costs of living in Tupelo is higher and higher as white flight continues to bring in more crime. Lee county will charge the going rate and the taxpayers in Tupelo will be taxed for it. One one is running Tupelo nor Lee county. It is a free for all. No planning nor develpment just knee jerkers wanting to stay in office.
#11 Friday Mar 17
Tupelo is definitely needing a jail, Tupelo is one more officer screw up away from a riot. The next time an officer shoots an unarmed person all chaos is going to break out and the few people they contain before the national guard gets called in are going to need a place to stay.
#12 Friday Mar 17
The chief is paid for running a jail based on his peers pay. Name an all American town that does not have a jail. The chief's pay should be reduced and his retirement reduced according to his job description and his job success. What part of being chief has Aguirre done satisfactorily? Who tells the chief he has not earned his pay? Control of his men? NO Mold control and the health of his staff? NO The repair and responsible maintenance of all facilities? NO the roof leaked for ever. Control of a building for his staff and paying an architect for a new building that worked? NO A jail for those that he arrest? NO What is the job description? Unknown. Close family friends of the mayor and just a political appointment? Yes Yes and Yes. Retirement of the chief about year end? Yes yes and yes. The chief knows the old Tupelo but the new Tupelo is nothing like the old. When did 2 pounds of cocaine show up for sale in Tupelo in a downtown neighborhood? It is the new Tupelo.
#13 Friday Mar 17
Mold is the new go to excuse to get a Government building built. Bleach and new roof nooooo, we need a new building with showers, weight room, kitchen and some negrows To take care of it.
