Our Opinion: Body camera policy big step for police

More than a year ago when the city of Tupelo began the process of securing body cameras for its police department, work began behind the scenes to craft a thorough policy that sought to equally ensure oversight and protect privacy. The result of that year of work is a policy that Tupelo officials believe will benefit both its citizens and law enforcement officers and one that has received some positive comments from a statewide civil liberties group.

Pep Rally

Houma, LA

#1 Sunday
Please keep your opinions out of the paper connecting everyone to the news. The paper dedicated to the Create bank account and its board of wealth. The mayor and council should be wearing a body cam and inn our opinion the chief should only bee on the funny page.
NewsMyArse

Hernando, MS

#2 Sunday
"Our opinion" is a borrowed slogan like most of the articles. Junk news, I don't even bother reading past that phrase.
catch them

Tupelo, MS

#3 Sunday
Maybe the Mayor and DJ management needs to be wearing body cameras to prove they are not controlling the news.
Waste of Money

Houma, LA

#4 Sunday
More thug and drug dealer cost at the expense of the working taxpayer. Body cams are most gear to hang on the uniform and remember to recharge. The police should receive more pay to carry the additional weight. The camera are already out of date and worthless on the used market. Who was the salesman that got his share of the costs? Someone is making the money?
Sheeot

Memphis, TN

#5 Sunday
The officers are definitely carrying extra weight, a gym membership is what most need, they're healcare is costing taxpayers millions.
Taxpayer Provided

Houma, LA

#6 15 hrs ago
Sheeot wrote:
The officers are definitely carrying extra weight, a gym membership is what most need, they're healcare is costing taxpayers millions.
The new police station has a work out and weight room and showers for few users. The lap pool was not approved in the architect design but the sprinkler system provided a wading and splash pool for the initial three months. Tupelo's government is a comedy of errors costing more each day. Where is the jail? What happens when Lee County stops housing the Tupelo thugs? Cameras will not stop the thugs from taking what they want in Tupelo. Videos for the patrolmen and videos for the taxpayer provided basketball courts and what is next? Computer chips embedded for the entitlement payments?
Rod Knox

Tupelo, MS

#7 21 min ago
Who but the bad guys would object to body cameras? Law abiding citizens would welcome having a video record of their meeting with a police officer and an honest cop likewise. So who objects except the crooked cops and the crooks. If TPD objects we need to worry.
