One-to-one learning: Area schools emb...

One-to-one learning: Area schools embrace technology as educational tools

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

One-to-one, a model for using technology in schools, means that each student has an electronic device - a laptop computer or iPad - to use for educational purposes. In many districts, students are issued a device they can take home with them to use for studying, homework and projects outside of school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Court sanctions Shumpert attorney 1 hr Mooch 1
News New storm shelters across Tupelo not yet ready ... 5 hr Rod Knox 8
Girls and Boys 7 hr lts_Me 3
News Gala honors corporate diversity in Tupelo 9 hr Mark 1
Ole Miss Sucks 12 hr Whotty Tooty 12
The Djournal has failed. 22 hr Journal Economics 92
News Tupelo offers up Japanese culture at Cherry Blo... 22 hr Japanese 4
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,360 • Total comments across all topics: 279,837,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC