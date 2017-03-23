One-time Elvis home torn down, relocation planned
Buy at photos.djournal.com Kevin Galloway, from left, Dalton Suggs and Shelton Tutor remove all the old flooring in order to get down to the original hardwood floors so they can continue taking apart a home once lived in by Elvis Presley. Buy at photos.djournal.com Stephen Shutts purchased a home in East Tupelo and plans to move it to Nashville after it is dismantled.
