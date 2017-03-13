Northeast Mississippians help lead pr...

Northeast Mississippians help lead pro-education rally at Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
53 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Eighth grade Tupelo Middle School student J.T Grist told a crowd of hundreds Thursday in the Mississippi Capitol he does not think it is fair that students across the state do not have the same opportunities as those afforded to students in his hometown. Grist said the Tupelo community spends local money to make up for the lack of state funding, but said many poor areas do not have the local funds to contribute to their schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wicker / Trump 30 min Wickerdownthedrain 1
Heated and Cooled 4 hr Budget Cuts 3
News Locked up? Local leaders spar over prospects of... 4 hr Money 12
News A closer look: City seeks to examine estimates ... 11 hr Body Cams 1
The Djournal has failed. 11 hr Aguirre 76
McMahan 12 hr Reed 1
News Clay County investigating double homicide 22 hr Tupelo Drug Dealers 1
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,501 • Total comments across all topics: 279,598,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC