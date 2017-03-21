North Mississippi Health Services nam...

North Mississippi Health Services names new CFO

A Florida health care executive has been tapped as the new system chief financial officer for North Mississippi Health Services. Sharon Nobles, who is a certified public accountant with more than two decades of experience in health care finances, began her tenure with the Tupelo health care system last week.

