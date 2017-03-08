NOleput festival returns to Fairpark ...

NOleput festival returns to Fairpark in April

1 hr ago

Beads were handed out to the crowd gathered in Tupelo's City Hall lobby Wednesday morning in anticipation for the Big Easy. The fourth annual NOleput Festival is slated to return to Fairpark on April 21 and 22. Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton and Parks and Recreation director Alex Farned unveiled this year's art, designed by Sue Scruggs, complete with dancing crawfish, just in case you need an extra reminder of the New Orleans-style cuisine and live entertainment that accompanies the festival.

