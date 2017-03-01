Mooreville students help celebrate Dr...

Mooreville students help celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Buy at photos.djournal.com Rylee Coleman, 3, a student in Meloney Harbour's older two-year-old class at Kids Landing, makes a face of disbelief as she listens to Drew Baldwyn, 10, a fifth-grader at Mooreville, read "The Cat in the Hat Comes Back," by Dr. Seuss, to Thursday morning in Tupelo. The Mooreville students are Beta Club members and visited Kids Landing to help them celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss by reading and assisting with craft activities as a part of "Read Across America Week."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ole Miss Sucks 42 min Head Coach 18
News Republican mayoral candidate qualifies in Tupel... 46 min Come On Man 3
Mayor Shelton 49 min Get Serious 2
News Tupelo area named a top micropolitan area again... 50 min Very Expensive 19
Jerry Ray and Denise 3 hr Reyna 1
News Travels keep members of Congress out of state 4 hr Rod Knox 12
The Djournal has failed. 5 hr Daily Failure 45
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Lee County was issued at March 02 at 11:34AM CST

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,369

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC