Mooreville students help celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday
Buy at photos.djournal.com Rylee Coleman, 3, a student in Meloney Harbour's older two-year-old class at Kids Landing, makes a face of disbelief as she listens to Drew Baldwyn, 10, a fifth-grader at Mooreville, read "The Cat in the Hat Comes Back," by Dr. Seuss, to Thursday morning in Tupelo. The Mooreville students are Beta Club members and visited Kids Landing to help them celebrate the birthday of Dr. Seuss by reading and assisting with craft activities as a part of "Read Across America Week."
