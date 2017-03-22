Mississippi Hills awards $117,000 in grants
Buy at photos.djournal.com Representatives from nine counties within the 30-county Mississippi Hills National Heritage Area Alliance applaud during the Community Grant Program Awards Ceremony on Tuesday afternoon at the Union County Heritage Museum in New Albany. In total, 15 grants totaling $117,403 were passed out among the nine counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ground broken for Vietnam wall replica
|3 hr
|Rod Knox
|7
|Crime Reports: March 21, 2017
|4 hr
|Biggest Criminal
|1
|Airplane recycler UAM bought by Chinese firm
|4 hr
|Chinese
|2
|Jail bills for Lee, Itawamba yet to move in Senate
|4 hr
|Puppet
|3
|Work being done on West Jackson project
|6 hr
|Wasteful
|3
|How to Get Mexico to Pay for Wall
|7 hr
|No Help
|13
|Our Opinion: Vietnam Memorial benefits veterans...
|10 hr
|Highly Misleading
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC