Locked up? Local leaders spar over prospects of new jail
There are 13 comments on the Newms360.com story from Sunday Mar 12, titled Locked up? Local leaders spar over prospects of new jail. In it, Newms360.com reports that:
Lee County leaders have ramped up efforts to plan a new jail and sheriff's compound but are now lobbing accusations that their efforts have been hampered by Tupelo officials. Tensions flared into public view last week, in part via a statement released on Facebook by Lee County's sheriff.
#1 Sunday Mar 12
Follow the money for the Aguirres and the mayor. The three are against the sheriff who has no more room for all the Tupelo criminals and thugs. What is the mayor's answer since the problem is the mayor's Tupelo thugs and democrats? Athens sheriff will get what he needs before it is over and the two Aguirre stooges will soon be sent home. Aguirre will serve one term as a representstive.
#2 Sunday Mar 12
Bart Aguirre is crooked as all get out, people in Tupelo are dumb enough to vote Shelton again and Bart's son will rise into position. This is how it works in Mississippi, the same families continue to run the town and and the voters are too stupid to try someone new.
Yea, it's rocket science I know.
#3 Sunday Mar 12
Jim Johnson will have his day in court and will get what he needs from the board of supervisors. If CDF gets all the taxes it needs to waste on entertaining the supervisors, the sheriff will get a new jail and whatever else he needs to jail the Tupelo thugs. You can count on it. The voters will take of the Aguirres and their butty hole mayor. The Tupelo taxpayers who work will get screwed again.
#4 Sunday Mar 12
The Aguirre legacy isn't going anywhere, the voters already decided they like the Aguirre/Shelton combo. They like the increase in crime and higher Taxes, just watch they'll vote'em in again sure enough.
#5 Monday Mar 13
Aguirre the chief will retire and was never elected. Aguirre the son is over his head and will also be retiring soon. Shelton will be back in his office with the smallest turn out in the history of Tupelo. The wealthy power families have Jason right where they want him and he does what he is told.
#6 Monday Mar 13
The voters voted Shelton, who hired Aguirre, still confused? Anyway, I think the Chief and Sheriff should just have a dual, hopefully the can both shoot as good as they run their mouths.
#7 Monday Mar 13
Shelton will be re-elected and so his friend the chief stays in office until he retires during the next few months. The son will not be re-elected to the house in Jackson. The three of them do make up the three stooges but Jason is Moe. You decide who is Larry and who Curry. My bet is Larry is the son of the chief. I knew you would agree on something.
#8 Monday Mar 13
Chief Aguirre looks like Chief Wiggum on the Simpsons
#9 Tuesday Mar 14
Tupelo did not have a major crime problem with thousands of thugs taking over the town back when the jail was built. Nothing makes sense about Tupelo getting off the hook and not paying their fair share of the cost housing more and more Tupelo thugs. The taxpayers in Tupelo will get penalized with higher taxes and the council and mayor past and present should be held accountable....Tupelo will continue to produce more and more thugs and where will they be housed after getting caught selling cocaine and other drugs in the blighted neighborhoods throughout the downtown and crosstown areas. Who is encouraging more thugs to stays in Tupelo?
#10 Tuesday Mar 14
Tupelos leadership along with the local paper are a big reason for the rising crime, it's a never ending, growing cycle. The police department has been screwing over residence for decades, what kind of example does this lead. If the police department, counsel, and mayors weren't are on the take we wouldn't have this massive rising crime rate to begin with. Why should the taxpayers be on the hook for a $12 million dollar jail.
There appears to be no place for the average citizen in Tupelo, except to fund the criminals on both sides of law.
#11 Wednesday
If the present jail is as bad as the sheriff says it is, there is not but one answer and that is bulldozer the old jail after Lee County builds a new jail somewhere in the county as allowed by the house and senate and then Lee County can charge the city of Tupelo the going rate for all the thugs arrested in Tupelo creating such a high rate of crime. The city of Tupelo is the only town its size in the south that does not have its own jail. LOOK OUT Tupelo taxpayers, you will be paying for a new jail in Tupelo and a new jail in Lee County. The daily paper is an evil force misleading the people with their daily propaganda. The Tupelo daily journal will not survive as a daily newspaper.
#12 Thursday
I would not worry about spending money as the Federal Government is stopping the subsidy of local air fares. That makes it impossible to have a local airline and now the airport bonds come due.
#13 11 hrs ago
Shelton has done what he has been told so far. The Reed obligations and pripojects for his downtown have been completed and the city accounting has been revised to allow Reed to spend and now Shelton will have time during his second term to build a city jail. Is the chief paid based on other the chief's pay in other towns the size of Tupelo? Is the chief paid to manage a jail or do the taxpayers in Tupelo pay $25 per day per Tupelo thug to the county? Does the state audit towns and counties? There is some fishy spending going on in the all american city that was. What is the annual costs of all the Tupelo thugs including entitlements and daily payments to athens sheriff? Millions? What is the costs of downtown Tupelo on the taxpayers without any benefit? Milions? Tupelo spends all its money downtown but the traffic is near the mall? Do you agree that Shelton is controlled by downtown and is praying that he does not get caught in the wrong place at the wrong time. Things are not at all like they seem downtown on main.
