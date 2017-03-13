Local herbal medicine biz relocating to Tennessee
Sweet Gum Springs Apothecary, a local business that educates the community on Mississippi's flora and provides herbal medicine from local greenery, is packing its bags for Chattanooga. Sweet Gum Springs Apothecary celebrates its fourth birthday on March 20th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Heated and Cooled
|4 min
|Budget Cuts
|3
|Locked up? Local leaders spar over prospects of...
|25 min
|Money
|12
|A closer look: City seeks to examine estimates ...
|6 hr
|Body Cams
|1
|The Djournal has failed.
|7 hr
|Aguirre
|76
|McMahan
|7 hr
|Reed
|1
|Clay County investigating double homicide
|18 hr
|Tupelo Drug Dealers
|1
|Our Opinion: City, county must work together on...
|18 hr
|Aquirre
|9
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC