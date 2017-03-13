Local educators see science in action...

Local educators see science in action on NASA flights

Two Tupelo educators returned to Mississippi last weekend after a week spent observing researchers and scientists on a NASA research aircraft. Connie Gusmus, science teacher at Guntown Middle School, and Bob Swanson, astronomy instructor at Itawamba Community College, were one of 11 pairs of educators from across the country selected to fly on SOFIA .

