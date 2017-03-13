There are on the Newms360.com story from 1 hr ago, titled Leslie Criss: Five-decade perception of winter, snow does a 180. In it, Newms360.com reports that:

"It was one of those March days when the sun shines hot and the wind blows cold: when it is summer in the light, and winter in the shade." - Charles Dickens "When I no longer thrill to the first snow of the season, I'll know I'm growing old."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newms360.com.