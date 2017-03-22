Lee, Itawamba jail bill advances in Legislature

A bill to allow the Lee County Board of Supervisors to construct a new jail outside of the city limits of Tupelo finally passed two Senate committees Thursday and is now pending before the full chamber. The legislation, along with another bill that would allow the Itawamba County Board of Supervisors to build a jail outside of the municipal limits of Fulton, passed both the Local and Private Committee and Corrections Committee on Thursday.

