Leading ladies: Milam girls get taste...

Leading ladies: Milam girls get taste of leadership at Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Newms360.com

Buy at photos.djournal.com enteryca Ivy, Milam sixth-grader, and a chaperone take photos of the golden eagle that sits atop the dome of the Mississippi Capitol building in Jackson as Capitol tour guide Faye Hudgins tells members of the Milam Girls Leadership Academy about the exterior of the building. The group from Milam visited Jackson as part of Girls Leadership Academy program on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tupelo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News ALDI to build grocery store in Tupelo 3 min frozen fried potatos 1
News City leaders conduct accountability review 17 min No Paper Facts 12
News Houston aldermen address juvenile crime 26 min Silent Phartzs 12
News Salvation Army set to begin construction of new... 29 min Two Holer 7
News Houlka bids for school construction rejected 6 hr IdeaPharrt 4
News All but two races contested in Tupelo 7 hr Economy 1
Politicians in Jackson 7 hr Potholebilly 2
See all Tupelo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tupelo Forum Now

Tupelo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tupelo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Tupelo, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,378 • Total comments across all topics: 279,334,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC