Jernigan named Nettleton Schools superintendent

1 hr ago Read more: Newms360.com

Ten years after joining the Monroe County School District as assistant superintendent, Brian Jernigan has been hired as superintendent of the Nettleton School District. Jernigan said he plans to visit the Nettleton School District to begin preparing for his new role before then, but he wants to remain focused on his responsibilities in Monroe County until the official transition.

