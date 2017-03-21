Jail bills for Lee, Itawamba yet to m...

Jail bills for Lee, Itawamba yet to move in Senate

Bills to allow Lee and Itawamba counties to construct jails outside the boundaries of their county seats remain pending in the Senate. Both bills - to allow Lee County to construct a jail outside of Tupelo and to let Itawamba County build a jail outside of Fulton - passed the House earlier this session.

