Jail bills for Lee, Itawamba yet to move in Senate
Bills to allow Lee and Itawamba counties to construct jails outside the boundaries of their county seats remain pending in the Senate. Both bills - to allow Lee County to construct a jail outside of Tupelo and to let Itawamba County build a jail outside of Fulton - passed the House earlier this session.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Tupelo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Major Anthony Hill (Jul '16)
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|33
|Our Opinion: Body camera policy big step for po...
|4 hr
|Body cam
|13
|How to Get Mexico to Pay for Wall
|6 hr
|Rod Knox
|8
|Capitol View webcast: Education rally, Medicaid...
|7 hr
|reality
|1
|corrupt police meth murder
|7 hr
|still sad
|1
|who is the best tattoo artist to go to in tupelo (Mar '11)
|9 hr
|Ayeli
|82
|The Djournal has failed.
|11 hr
|No Good Newspaper
|83
Find what you want!
Search Tupelo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC