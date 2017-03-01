Gala to honor statewide corporate diversity
The event will celebrate corporate diversity, honoring 10 corporations in the state: AT&T, Caterpillar, Chevron, Entergy, Ingalls Shipbuilding, Kimberly Clark, Nissan, Pearl River Resort, Sanderson Farms, TVA and Toyota. Nationally renowned actor John Amos will serve as the guest speaker for the event.
#1 10 min ago
How about good paying occupations instead?
