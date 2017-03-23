Gala honors corporate diversity in Tupelo
The event celebrated corporate diversity, honoring 13 corporations in the state: AT&T, Atmos Energy, Caterpillar, Chevron, Entergy, Ingalls Shipbuilding, Kimberly Clark, Nissan, Pearl River Resort, Renasant Bank, Sanderson Farms, TVA and Toyota. Nationally renowned actor John Amos served as the guest speaker for the event.
#1 28 min ago
Party on poverty.
